Canby, OR

Treatment plant on how to help protect environment

Portland Tribune
 8 days ago

City of Canby wastewater treatment plant continues awareness campaign with 'Help Protect our Environment'

The city of Canby's wastewater treatment plant has been holding a campaign highlighting hazards to the city's system. The campaign continues with the fourth installment on "Help Protect our Environment."

The "Help Protect our Environment" flyer focuses on how to keep storm drains clear of debris and contaminants such as pesticides and fertilizers. It explains that storm drains lead directly to rivers, lakes, streams and groundwater and are designed for storm water runoff only.

The flyer offers tips on what not to dump in storm drains, including motor oil, paint, chemicals, pet waste and soapy water.

The city's wastewater treatment plant conducts awareness campaigns like the current campaign every two to three years to remind citizens and food service establishments about the potential hazards to the plant and its system.

This year's campaign focused on "Fats, Oils and Grease," "Things You Can and Cannot Flush in the Toilet" and currently, "Help Protect our Environment."

Throughout the summer, folks have and will continue to receive information in utility bills, on door hangers, online or directly from a wastewater treatment plant employee.

For more information, call the plant at 503-266-1248.

