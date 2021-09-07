Barlow names new wrestling, baseball coaches

Rod Heiser, Brady Burdick bring experience to Bruins athletics, and goal of building character.

Two coaches are bringing their expertise and passion to Barlow High athletics as the Bruins hired new wrestling and baseball coaches.

Rod Heiser is the Barlow wrestling coach, while Brady Burdick is the baseball coach.

Heiser is a known face around the high school — he has 16 years' experience coaching at Barlow, Gordon Russell Middle School and the Barlow Mat Club.

"I love working with wrestlers of all ages and skill levels — it is a great sport that builds character," Heiser said. "Probably the best thing about wrestling is that anyone can come out for wrestling regardless of gender, size or experience."

Heiser wrestled collegiately in the Big Ten Conference at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and graduated with a degree in economics. He grew up immersed in the sport. His dad and brothers wrestled at Dartmouth, Cornell and Oregon State.

He currently lives in Troutdale with his wife and three college-age children. When not coaching, he loves to play ice hockey and work in the garden.

Burdick takes the reins of Bruins baseball after joining as the associate head coach in 2018. Every year with Barlow he has helped lead the squad to the playoffs — a trend he plans to continue.

"The winning culture and the history of striving for excellence — on the field, in the classroom and in the community — provide a great foundation to build on and will continue to be the core values of the program moving forward," Burdick said. "There is an excitement surrounding the program that starts with our players but is fueled by the support of this rich baseball family."

Burdick played four years of varsity baseball at Lakeridge High School, earning a scholarship to play collegiate ball at Northwest Nazarene University. He returned to Lakeridge to coach from 2011 to 2014. He also served as the varsity infield coach at Jesuit High School when the team beat Oregon City in the 2016 OSAA State Championship game.