Peru, IN

Bertha Jean Thorn

perutribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBertha Jean Thorn, 66, of Peru, passed away on Monday, Sept 6, 2021 at St. Vincent Heart Center in Carmel, Indiana. She was born on Dec 4, 1954 in Birmingham, Alabama to William and Lou Ethel (Jackson) Thorn. Bertha was raised in the South and attended grade school in Alabama before moving to Indiana. She attended Peru High School all 4 years and graduated in 1975. Following graduation, Bertha began working at AGP in 1976. She then went on to work at Eck Adams until they closed. She also worked at United Technologies in North Manchester before settling into her last job at Classico Seating as an upholsterer. Bertha has been retired for the last 10 years. She is a member of the United Steel Workers Union and also a member of the Peru Grace Brethren Church. In her spare time, Bertha enjoyed watching tv and spending time with her boys. She also enjoyed attending concerts.

