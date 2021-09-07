Other views: Improving quality of life should be priority for state's leaders

RIVERSIDE COUNTY – Pandemic unemployment benefits expired for millions of Americans on Saturday, Sept. 4, and Riverside County officials are reminding affected residents about programs that can help with their health, food, housing and job training needs. “Our department is a front door to resources for those who are struggling to make ends meet. Many people need help right now and we encourage them to see what resources are available,” Allison Gonzalez, assistant director of Self-Sufficiency, a division of the Department of Public Social Services, said. Riverside County’s Self-Sufficiency programs serve nearly a half-million households countywide. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, applications for help with food, health and housing leaped by 20% in the pandemic’s eco.

