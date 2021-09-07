Threezero have dropped pre-orders for the next Infinity Saga DLX Iron Man Figure – Mark II. The all silver version of the modern suit from the first film will come with lights, multiple hands, missiles a display stand and more. He stands around 6.9 Inches and has a die cast frame with 48 points of articulation. Retail is $99 USD with a ship date of Q2 2022. Read on for full pics and details, he’s available for order at our sponsors now.

2 DAYS AGO