Grammy-Award Winning Artist Lecrae Partners With Experian To Talk About The Basics Of Financial Health The Experience Web-Series Will Take You From FOMO to Legacy Building

By sbamericannews
sb-american.com
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (TBD)– Grammy-award-winning recording artist and activist Lecrae is providing the blueprint for building a financial legacy through his new web-series, The Experience, powered by Experian. Premiering Fall 2021, the six-part series guides audiences through the ins and outs of financial health. Through short sketches and the help of...

sb-american.com

