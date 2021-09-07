CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yadkinville, NC

44th annual Harvest Festival slated for Saturday

By Elkin Tribune
Elkin Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYADKINVILLE — The Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival finally makes its 44th debut. The festival, which organizers say has been a highlight of the fall season around Yadkinville since 1976, witnessed its first ever cancellation in 2020, and the return of the regular festivities is sure to be sweet. This year the festival will be held on Elm and Jackson Street in downtown Yadkinville on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and will feature over 70 vendors with an array of fares.

