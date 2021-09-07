Man sentenced to nine years for sexual abuse
CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man convicted over the summer for molesting a 13-year-old girl was sentenced to serve nine years in prison Friday by a Boyd County Circuit Court Judge. Judge George Davis sentenced 24-year-old Steve Hackworth to serve nine years in prison for three first-degree sexual abuse convictions and a conspiracy to commit evidence tampering conviction. The sentence was in accordance with the jury’s recommendation following the trial.www.dailyindependent.com
Comments / 0