Police: Cat dies after being thrown from car on Cross Valley

FORTY FORT — The Wilkes-Barre barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident of animal cruelty after a witness described seeing a cat thrown from a moving car window on the Cross Valley Expressway (State Route 309) Tuesday morning.

A release from the state police confirmed that a small black-and-white cat died after it was allegedly thrown from the car just before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning in the area of Exit #3.

A witness told troopers that a small red Toyota passed the witness, making an obscene gesture at the witness as they passed, and then threw the cat from the car while it was moving.

The cat was found in the area where the incident occurred, deceased. The investigating trooper reported that fresh blood was found on and around the cat.

The witness said that the vehicle had gotten onto Route 309 from Exit #4 at Kingston/Forty-Fort. They reported that the suspect had a tattoo on their left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TFC. Matthew Slacktish at 570-821-4110.