Grant County Fair organizers believe event was not a 'super-spreader' despite record-setting attendance

MOSES LAKE - The word ‘normalcy’ should have been a part of the Grant County Fair’s slogan this year; it's what attendees craved, according to event overseers. Grant County Fairgrounds Executive Director Jim McKiernan says 72,000 people attended the fair over a five-day period; that equated to a 47% increase in attendance from 2019. McKiernan says 2021 attendance numbers were the most ever seen in the fair’s 110-year history.