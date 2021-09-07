CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krill Oil Market to Close in on Valuation of US$ 1.8 Bn by 2031

 6 days ago

According to a latest market report titled "Global Market Study on Krill Oil: Effective than Other Marine Oils since Safer, Healthier, More Potent and More Absorbable" published by Persistence Market Research, the krill oil market has been estimated to be valued at US$ 300.7 Mn by the end of 2015, and is expand at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2015 to 2022, to account for US$ 703.0 Mn by 2022.

