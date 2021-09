The Tatnall School (DE) 2023 midfielder Lydia Colasante has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Boston College. High school: The Tatnall School (Wilmington, DE) Grad year: 2023. Position: Midfield. College committed to: Boston College. Club team: All American Aim. Lacrosse honors: 2021 USA U18 Team, 2021...