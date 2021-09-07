CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockingham, NC

Rockingham woman charged with drug trafficking

By Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 6 days ago
Knight

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham woman with multiple felonies related to the possession and sale of both heroin and methamphetamine.

Jennifer Mullins Knight, 44, of Cauthen Drive, has been charged with one felony count each of trafficking opium or heroin, possessing methamphetamine, possessing drug paraphernalia, simple possession of Schedule II substance, selling a Schedule I substance, delivering a Schedule 1 substance and possession with intent to sell or distribute a Schedule I substance.

Knight has been charged with one misdemeanor count each of possessing drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, at 3:50 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Midway Road following a report of a suspicious vehicle driven by a white female who was allegedly “flashing” a handgun, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was located in the parking lot of a convenience store on U.S. 74 West.

During their investigation, deputies reported locating the related drugs listed above, along with a handgun, glass smoking pipes, marijuana cigarettes, syringes and prescription pills, court records show.

Knight has been placed into Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Richmond County Daily Journal

Gillenwater named new Rockingham Police Chief

ROCKINGHAM — The City of Rockingham has named Police Chief Billy Kelly’s successor: Captain George Gillenwater. Gillenwater will become Chief of Police on Nov. 17, and fully take over the position on Dec. 1 when Kelly’s tenure ends. Gillenwater began at the Rockingham Police Department in 2006 as a patrol officer, worked for the Department of Revenue from 2014-2016, before returning to RPD. He was named a lieutenant in May 2017 and promoted to captain in April where he has been in charge of Major Crimes and Internal Investigations.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Sheriff’s Office locates missing juvenile

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday located a missing juvenile and returned them safely to their parents. The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing child on Battley Dairy Road and set up a perimeter around the area where the child was last seen. Sgt. T.B. Bohman and his K-9 partner Spike tracked the child and located them in a wooded area “within a matter of minutes,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Inmate attempted to escape jail

ROCKINGHAM — An inmate at the Richmond County Jail has been captured after briefly escaping from custody Wednesday. Javonte Thomas James, 20, was under arrest by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for a felony probation violation stemming from Wake County charges. His attempted escape came while he was being escorted from the Magistrate’s Office to the jail.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
Rockingham, NC
Crime & Safety
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: Sept. 4

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:26 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Sixth Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a victim’s vehicle and damaging a window seal, valued at $50. The case is closed by means other than arrest. ROCKINGHAM — At 2:48 p.m., deputies responded to...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy