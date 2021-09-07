CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Use upcycled blocks to make a sculpture like Caprice, by Charles Pilkey

Cover picture for the articleUse upcycled blocks to make a sculpture like Caprice, by Charles Pilkey Those who have seen the Perrysburg Sculpture Walk at Woodlands Park, 429 East Boundary Street, Perrysburg, will recognize Caprice by Charles Pilkey, a whimsical sculpture made from steel. It weighs almost 1,000 pounds and was designed to resemble children’s blocks. The artist teases the viewer by skillfully and artistically…

