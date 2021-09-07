Berhalter says banished McKennie could be welcomed back

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Weston McKennie could be welcomed back to the U.S. national team in the future, coach Gregg Berhalter said after banishing him from a pair of World Cup qualifiers for violating team COVID-19 protocols. Berhalter said he made the decision not only for the short term but for the long term. McKennie, among the top American players, started last week’s 0-0 draw at El Salvador. He did not dress for Sunday’s 1-1 tie against Canada in Nashville, then was told Monday to return home. McKennie apologized in a statement Sunday. The U.S. Soccer Federation did not make him available to media.