CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Berhalter says banished McKennie could be welcomed back

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Weston McKennie could be welcomed back to the U.S. national team in the future, coach Gregg Berhalter said after banishing him from a pair of World Cup qualifiers for violating team COVID-19 protocols. Berhalter said he made the decision not only for the short term but for the long term. McKennie, among the top American players, started last week’s 0-0 draw at El Salvador. He did not dress for Sunday’s 1-1 tie against Canada in Nashville, then was told Monday to return home. McKennie apologized in a statement Sunday. The U.S. Soccer Federation did not make him available to media.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Weston Mckennie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Banished#Banishing#U S Soccer Federation#Ap Sports#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy