Trinity Care counseling center welcomes visitors to open house September 18
Trinity Care of Ohio–just behind Zingo's with a West Front Street address–opened in 2016. To celebrate renovations contracted from January through March of this year, they will welcome visitors to their open house, Saturday, September 18, from noon to 3 p.m. "We're very excited to show our new space to the community," said owner and therapist Nannette Fader. "We'll have a lot of activities for…
