Herndon, VA

BlackSky Awarded Five Year $30 Million NGA Contract

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 5 days ago

HERNDON, Va., September 07, 2021 (BlackSky PR) – BlackSky Holdings, Inc. (“BlackSky”), a leading technology platform providing real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring, today announced that it has been awarded a multi-year Indefinite-Delivery/ Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (“NGA”) to monitor global economic activity. Competitively procured, the contract carries a maximum estimated value of $30 million.

