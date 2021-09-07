CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, IA

Shen police report three weekend arrests

By Ethan Hewett
kmaland.com
 7 days ago

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah police report three separate arrests over Labor Day Weekend. The Shenandoah Police Department reports 42-year-old Tony Lynn Keeler was arrested Sunday at the 100 block of 8th Avenue. Authorities say Keeler was arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault by Strangulation causing bodily injury, a class D Felony, and Interference with Official Acts, a simple misdemeanor. Keeler was transported to the Page County Jail where he his being held on no bond.

