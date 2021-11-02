CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elliott Management Builds 10% Stake in Citrix Systems (CTXS) - WSJ

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has built a more...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (AFACU) Launches 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AFACU), a blank check company sponsored by Arena Fortify Sponsor LLC and formed for the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Starts Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR) at Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst Judah Frommer initiates coverage on Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JSPR) with a Outperform rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Deutsche Bank Upgrades Accel Entertainment (ACEL) to Buy

Deutsche Bank analyst Steven Pizzella upgraded Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ctxs#Citrix Systems#Elliott Management Builds#Wsj#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#The Wall Street Journal#Goto Meeting#Evergreen Coast Capital
StreetInsider.com

Camber Capital raises Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) to 5.9%, Files 13D

In a 13D filing on OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), hedge fund Camber Capital Management LLC disclosed a 5.9%, or ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mizuho Securities Downgrades McAfee Corp. (MCFE) to Neutral

Mizuho Securities analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) PT Raised to $34 at Jefferies on Strategic Acquisition

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander raised the price target on Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) to $34.00 (from $22.00) after the company made an offer to acquire all the shares of Millennial Lithium Corp to expand its growth pipeline into Argentina. The company offered C$4.70, for a total consideration of $400m or ~$16,700/ton.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Overstock.com (OSTK) PT Raised to $110 as BofA Securities Sees Opportunity for Valuation Expansion

BofA Securities analyst Curtis Nagle raised the price target on Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) to $110.00 (from $97.00) after the company reported 3Q EPS of $0.64, above the Street consensus of $0.40. Revenues were $689,390, with a gross margin of 22.7%. Total transactions for 3Q were 3,217k roughly inline with the BofA estimate of 3,231k. AOV came in at $214.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

FiscalNote Announces Plans to Become Publicly Traded on Nasdaq Via Merger with Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (DSAC)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc., a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that delivers legal and regulatory data and insights, and Duddell ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Needham & Company Upgrades Cognex (CGNX) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst James Ricchiuti upgraded Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UBS Starts GitLab Inc (GTLB) at Buy

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead initiates coverage on GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Starts AvidXChange Holdings (AVDX) at Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo initiates coverage on AvidXChange Holdings (NASDAQ: AVDX) with a Outperform rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Northern Genesis Acquisi Filed by: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933. Subject Company: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II. Commission File No. 001-39881. This filing relates to the proposed merger involving Northern Genesis Acquisition...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Double Upgrades Qualys (QLYS) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty upgraded Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) from Underweight to Overweight with a price target of $160.00 (from $110.00). The analyst comments "Qualys has been the most profitable SaaS company for quite some time, but it had struggled with topline growth. Finally, it appears after a couple years of investment in product innovation that growth is inflecting upwards. Management is about to step on the gas in terms of sales and marketing investment, which will pressure operating margins, but our data science model shows the overwhelming preference for topline growth in valuations and we believe that can cause the stock to outperform from current levels. The improvement in topline growth has occurred even as the company fell behind on sales hiring and of course that can be a risk to the improvement, but we believe the risk/reward set up compensates investors appropriately."
STOCKS
AFP

Cybersecurity firm McAfee to be sold for more than $14 bn

US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14 billion, just over a year after going public. The consortium led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers will pay about $12 billion in cash to acquire all of McAfee's outstanding shares, with the cost rising to more than $14 billion when the company's debt is added. The investor group also includes Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canadian pension fund CPP Investments, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund. The sale is the latest episode in the history of the company founded by John McAfee in 1987, the namesake of the antivirus software.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) PT Raised to $8 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Serge Belanger raised the price target on Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ: LQDA) to $8.00 (from $5.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla Remains Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets; AMD, PayPal And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Tuesday, while Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Electric vehicle maker Tesla is seeing the...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy