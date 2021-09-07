CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau County, MO

Cape County sets property tax rates

By Jay Forness, Assistant Editor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cape Girardeau County Commission set the county’s 2021 property tax rates on Aug. 30, after a tax rate hearing was held. No public comments were made during the hearing. The county general revenue tax rate was set at $0.058, down from $0.075 last year. The general revenue tax rate, which fluctuates each year, is found using a formula mandated by the state auditor’s office that calculates the eligible maximum property tax reduction based on sales tax collection in the county.

