Cape County sets property tax rates

The Cape Girardeau County Commission set the county’s 2021 property tax rates on Aug. 30, after a tax rate hearing was held. No public comments were made during the hearing. The county general revenue tax rate was set at $0.058, down from $0.075 last year. The general revenue tax rate, which fluctuates each year, is found using a formula mandated by the state auditor’s office that calculates the eligible maximum property tax reduction based on sales tax collection in the county.