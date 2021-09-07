CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'That's your mail. Someone could pick it up' Mail carrier caught tossing mail out of truck

By Dave Detling
CNN
 6 days ago
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — The USPS is investigating the actions of a mail carrier after the individual was caught on camera throwing mail out of the side of the truck and onto a homeowner's front lawn.

The incident was recorded on a neighbor's home surveillance system Saturday in the 400 block of Waverly Avenue. It happened around 6:20 p.m.

"Honestly, we've actually seen it before," said neighbor Ali Moran. "No one believed us because it wasn't caught on camera."

Video obtained by WMAR-2 News shows a mail carrier pulling up to a house and tossing a handful of mail over the fence. It ultimately lands on the lawn.

A second video shows the same mail carrier throwing a brown package from the sidewalk into another neighbor's yard.

"I'm shocked," said neighbor Nick Kishner. "It's obviously laziness. I don't know what else it could be."

"That's you mail," added Moran. "Someone could pick it up."

The videos have since been shared USPS investigators.

In a statement to WMAR a USPS spokesperson said:

"The Postal Service condemns, in the strongest possible sense, behavior that jeopardizes the security and sanctity of the U.S. Mail or threatens to tarnish the reputation and high level of trust that the vast majority of our employees work so hard to uphold. We have already begun investigating this incident. It is the responsibility of all USPS employees to protect all mail, money and equipment entrusted to their care each day."

