Health Services

How total healthcare logistics and tailored solutions are helping health systems improve efficiency and optimize spend

By Cardinal Health
beckershospitalreview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global pandemic exposed the need for health systems to reevaluate their supply chains, placing an exceptional strain on healthcare transportation logistics. During a June webinar hosted by Becker’s Hospital Review, Brad Wilson, vice president of sales and services at Cardinal Health OptiFreight® Logistics, and Osvaldo Torres, director of strategic sourcing at UChicago Medicine, discussed these challenges, along with opportunities and solutions supply chain leaders should consider in the wake of the pandemic. A few key takeaways from the webinar are summarized below.

