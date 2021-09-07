How total healthcare logistics and tailored solutions are helping health systems improve efficiency and optimize spend
The global pandemic exposed the need for health systems to reevaluate their supply chains, placing an exceptional strain on healthcare transportation logistics. During a June webinar hosted by Becker’s Hospital Review, Brad Wilson, vice president of sales and services at Cardinal Health OptiFreight® Logistics, and Osvaldo Torres, director of strategic sourcing at UChicago Medicine, discussed these challenges, along with opportunities and solutions supply chain leaders should consider in the wake of the pandemic. A few key takeaways from the webinar are summarized below.www.beckershospitalreview.com
Comments / 0