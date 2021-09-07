Hunting With Firearms - What Every Beginner Should Know

As we began to open our schools this year, we talked about a return to normalcy. But as usual partisan politics and cultural rifts have usurped the rights and safety of children. Many adults have rejected the vaccines and mitigation measures, especially simple masks, and these chosen battles have become part of who they are. These choices, coupled with a susceptibility to conspiracy theories, are the basis for their rationalizations which preclude proper civic discourse and thoughtful outcomes. These battles now can extend into and be fought in our children's schools, on their playgrounds, and in the gardens of their classrooms.

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO