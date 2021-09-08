Murray County Schools students, staff hope to avoid virtual learning

CHATSWORTH — Murray County Schools opened the 2021-22 school year Tuesday with a main objective of keeping students and staff in buildings in person, rather than having to resort to virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The goal is to keep as many teachers and kids in buildings as we can," said Superintendent Steve Loughridge. "Virtual learning is not the same as learning in-person, and we can't replicate that (face-to-face) experience."

Murray County Schools is offering a virtual option for students, but those "numbers are way down" compared with last school year, Loughridge said. "I don't know the exact number off the top of my head, but it's very small."

"Kids need to be in school," for many reasons, including "the social aspect," and "they're excited to see their friends," said Maria Bradley, North Murray High School's principal. "This is where they belong."

Jadyn Rice much prefers in-person education to virtual school, said the North Murray High junior.

"It's better, connection wise, and it helps mentally just being around people."

Attending school in person allows Judson Petty to "stay focused, make better grades and be more involved," said the sophomore at North Murray High. He's especially looking forward to his biology class this year, as "I really like biology and find it very interesting."

"I can't learn at home," said North Murray High freshman Jacey Albertson. "I get distracted too easily."

With in-person learning, a teacher is just steps away to answer any questions immediately, said Albertson's classmate, Tonia Ayala. "It's good to know that."

Masks are mandated for all employees of the school system when inside buildings and unable to keep three feet of social distance from others, Loughridge said. That means, for example, "if a teacher is teaching in the front of the room more than three feet from kids," he or she can remove a mask during that time.

Loughridge decided to mandate masks for staff last week, because "we already had a lot of teachers going out in the first week" of work for them, he said. At Coker Elementary School, for example, "half the sixth-grade teachers" were out due to COVID-19 cases or quarantines for possible exposure.

"Our vaccination numbers are not where they need to be" for staff, and "we want to (limit) the number of quarantines," he said. "The only way to do that is to wear a mask, (and) we can't have school without teachers."

Across the school system, "about a dozen" teachers were unavailable on opening day due to COVID-19 cases or quarantine procedures, but "we knew last week about them," so the school system was able to line up substitutes, he said. "We'll take it one week at a time, but we're going to do our best to stay in school."

At North Murray High, "we have no COVID-19 among staff today, and it's been a smooth start, (so much so) it didn't feel like the first day," Bradley said. "I hope I don't jinx us by saying that."

Masks are not mandated for Murray County Schools students, but they are recommended. Vaccinations aren't mandated, either, but they're also recommended.

Vaccinated students and staff exposed to someone with COVID-19 will not have to quarantine as long as they remain asymptomatic, Loughridge said. If an individual who tests positive for COVID-19 was wearing a mask at school, those who were exposed to him or her would not have to quarantine, either, so long as they were also wearing a mask and remain asymptomatic.

At North Murray High, "we've asked all of our athletes to wear masks during their seasons (to combat) the risk of them having to quarantine," Bradley said. "We want them to be able to keep playing."

"You've got to play," said Preston Poag, head coach of North Murray's football team. "If you lose players, it's a big deal."

It's all about "staying healthy," said Rice, who hauled in a pair of touchdown passes Friday during his team's season opening win at Northwest Whitfield High School. "I hope we have a great year ahead and everyone stays healthy."

The masks "are very necessary," said Petty, who caught a touchdown pass in Friday's season opener. "We're hoping to go all year without having to quarantine, (and masks will) make it safer for us in the classroom."

It's difficult to breath while wearing a mask, "but I understand it," said Albertson, a basketball player.

Albertson was "nervous and excited" for her first day of high school, and last week's open house "helped a lot" by familiarizing her with the building, she said.

"I think this year will be smoother than last year."

Ayala noted, "I was nervous, but (the first day) has been easier" than she expected.

Last week's open house, which "a majority" of students attended, contributed to the relaxed start of the school year at North Murray High, Bradley said. "They were able to meet their teachers" and walk around the building.

On opening day, North Murray High students spent part of their morning picking up their Google Chromebooks from the library/media center. This is the second school year the school is one-to-one, meaning every student has his or her own Chromebook.

North Murray High balances use of technology in learning with more conventional instruction, which Rice appreciates, he said. "In college, you have to use computers (and technology) more," so it benefits students to practice while in high school.

Among the new teachers at North Murray High is Michelle Coffelt, who spent two decades teaching kindergarten at Woodlawn Elementary School but will now work with students who want to pursue teaching.

"I still love teaching, and I hope to teach the next generation of teachers," she said. "I've already seen some of my former kindergarten students in this class, which is very exciting."

There's a "teacher shortage in Georgia, so we need teachers like Michelle, who have so much passion for teaching, to share that with students" interested in teaching, Bradley said. "We're very excited to have her."

Coffelt wants students considering teaching to know "it is worth it," she said. "Sometimes teaching can get a bad reputation because of the low pay and long hours, but it is worth it, because it's so rewarding."

Murray County Schools' enrollment is up slightly this school year over last year, Loughridge said. Those numbers will change — perhaps significantly — as the school year progresses, but "as of last week we had an additional 150 students."