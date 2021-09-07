5 Things To NEVER Say to Kids About Books and Reading

When I was in first grade, I brought a book home from school and, to my horror, my mom wrote “Too easy” on my reading log. I was devastated (didn’t she know my teacher was going to see that?), and it’s stuck with me to this day. Reading is too important—and too magical—for us to risk turning kids off of it. We should be doing everything in our power to remove any and all barriers to reading success, and that includes monitoring our own language. I hereby issue a ban on the following phrases that you should never say to kids about books and reading: