Los Alamos, NM

Scenes From LANL Workers Protesting Vaccine Mandate

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA protest today in response to Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for all employees. A couple of hundred LANL workers gathered today in a Freedom Assembly at Ashley Pond Park. The ‘Call Out’ was a demonstration of how many LANL workers could potentially leave the organization if the rule-makers do not rescind the vaccine mandate, and thereby force many workers off the job permanently. Photo by John McHale/ladailpost.com.

Comments / 3

 

