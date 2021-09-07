Scenes From LANL Workers Protesting Vaccine Mandate

A protest today in response to Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for all employees. A couple of hundred LANL workers gathered today in a Freedom Assembly at Ashley Pond Park. The ‘Call Out’ was a demonstration of how many LANL workers could potentially leave the organization if the rule-makers do not rescind the vaccine mandate, and thereby force many workers off the job permanently. Photo by John McHale/ladailpost.com.