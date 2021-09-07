Tormented Souls Now Available for Xbox Series X/S

Tormented Souls Can Now Be Downloaded to Xbox Series X/S Consoles. Tormented Souls fans using next-gen Xbox consoles can now enjoy the game on their platform. The title was originally announced for PC, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. Now, players on their Xbox Series X/S units can experience this classic survival horror game as well. PQube, Dual Effect and Abstract Digital Works have delivered this horror game with a gameplay that is hugely influenced by Silent Hill and Resident Evil.