Clifford Meier
Clifford G. Meier, 91, of Bellevue, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Memorial Service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 12:30 p.m. until service time also on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors conducted by American Legion Post #273 will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue.www.maqnews.com
