Sony just pulled out of this year’s NAB Show

By Sean Berry
videomaker.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs vaccines start to roll out to more people, we’ve seen more in-person events popping up again. One of the big upcoming events is the NAB Show (scheduled for this October). However, as the Delta variant continues to surge in the United States, brands have the difficult decision to either attend the show or participate only online. However, Sony’s made its decision and it will withdraw from the NAB Show and InfoComm this year. And it will likely influence more companies to follow suit.

www.videomaker.com

Comments / 0

