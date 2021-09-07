CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

In This Movement, At This Moment

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I consider the evolution of Black Lives Matter, it reminds me of the Civil Rights movement of the 1950s and 60s. Given work left undone after the assassination of so many leaders, it seemed inevitable justice would return to bend the arc of history once again. For a time, I was deeply encouraged because it seemed like we would finish what we started over 70 years ago. And in many ways, I am still motivated. But I do have profound concerns and believe it is essential with all that is going on in our world right now that we ask ourselves an important question: Where are we in this movement, at this moment?

