Law and order
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report. • Sunday: Foot patrol, 12:07 a.m., St. Catherine Street; pedestrian stop, 12:45 a.m., St. Catherine Street; ordinance violation, 1:09 a.m., St. Catherine Street; traffic stop, 3:25 a.m., Route 15 and North Seventh Street; 911 hang up, 7:24 a.m., St. Paul Street; welfare check, 10:04 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Martin Street; be on the lookcout, 2 p.m., State Police at Milton; motorist assist, 2:01 p.m., North Third Street; traffic arrest, 5:34 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; complaint, 8:15 p.m., Route 15 north; assist fire/EMS, 8:42 p.m., North Third Street.www.standard-journal.com
