The first full week of college football causes a stir in the latest Big Ten power rankings

2. Iowa (1-0, 1-0) Previous: 6. LW: W, 34-6 vs. Indiana. What a first-week statement from Kirk Ferentz’s team. The Hawkeyes, remember, won their final six games of 2020. Then they opened 2021 by pounding Indiana. QB Spencer Petras didn’t do a ton (13-of-27 for 145 yards), but the run game and defense carried the day. Riley Moss led UI’s veteran secondary by returning two interceptions for touchdowns, and the Hawkeyes held Indiana to just 233 yards and 11 first downs.