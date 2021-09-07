Team designed to cut police response to mental health calls starts rolling in northwest Aurora
AURORA | A new team of health care workers hits the streets of northwest Aurora this week with eyes toward reducing police responses to non-criminal crises. Members of the so-called Aurora Mobile Response Team begin their first shift at 10 a.m. Wednesday, responding to citizen-initiated calls four days a week in the area between the municipal border with Denver and Interstate 225 to the east, and East Sixth Avenue to the south.sentinelcolorado.com
