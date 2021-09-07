Charlie McAvoy Not Worried About Lack Of Extension Talks With Bruins

The Boston Bruins have few expiring contracts entering the 2021-22. In fact, among players who appear to be a lock for an NHL roster spot this season, only six will be free agents next summer. Of that group, only two will be unrestricted free agents, and just three are set to make more than $800K this season. By and large, the Bruins face very little risk of a roster shake-up via free agency next offseason. Yet, among this small group of expiring contracts is two of the most important players on the team, captain Patrice Bergeron and young stalwart Charlie McAvoy. Both career Bruins, one represents remnants of the 2011 Stanley Cup-winning core, and the other appears to be the future of the franchise as they look to transition to a new core. Negotiations with each player will be crucial for the Bruins, but the club has not rushed to extend either just yet; and neither seems to care.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO