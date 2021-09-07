CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlie McAvoy Not Worried About Lack Of Extension Talks With Bruins

By Jimmy Murphy
bostonhockeynow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy knows that whether he signs a bridge contract extension before July 1, 2022, or a long-term extension with the Bruins, he’s going to get a hefty pay raise. He’s excited to be a member of the Boston Bruins and has repeatedly expressed optimism that will continue well beyond this season, the final one on a three-year bridge contract that carries a $4.9 million cap hit.

