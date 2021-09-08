With ‘alpha’ Elgton Jenkins stepping in, Packers confident they can thrive without David Bakhtiari

GREEN BAY — Even Elgton Jenkins realizes this is not normal. He doesn’t mind, of course. It’s just ... well, different. In most NFL cities, the prospect of kicking off the season without your franchise left tackle would be unnerving, to say the least. Coaches and quarterbacks and other offensive linemen would all say the right things, expressing confidence the fill-in starter would be up to the task and is ready for the job, but privately, they’d be worried.