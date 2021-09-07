Evelyn I. Nelson
Evelyn Ida Nelson, of Braham, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at her home. She was 87 years old. Evelyn was born on March 26, 1934, in Maple Ridge Township, Minnesota to parents John and Marie (Roeder) Onifer. She was confirmed at the Lewis Lake Covenant Church. She attended the Day School through the 8th grade and then graduated from Braham High School in 1952. After high school, Evelyn worked as a telephone operator at the Braham Telephone office for two years.www.isanti-chisagocountystar.com
