METALLICA And Workwear Brand CARHARTT Raise $377,450 For 'Metallica Scholars' Initiative
Workwear brand Carhartt teamed up with METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation this Labor Day with the goal of training a new generation of skilled workers. A total of $377,450 was raised from online sales and will be donated to the foundation's Metallica Scholars workforce education program, which connects students to hands-on learning and provides support to 23 schools via the American Association of Community Colleges.www.blabbermouth.net
