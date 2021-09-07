CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Abstract Photography Tips and Techniques

By Ron Bigelow
picturecorrect.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreating beautiful images is easier when you know a few photographic techniques. And that’s especially true for abstract photography. This short article covers four techniques that work very well for creating abstract images. The techniques that will be covered are selective focus, light and shadows, curves, and texture. Each one of these techniques can be utilized with many different types of subject matter. The real key is to practice these techniques on all sorts of objects. The more you practice, the better you’ll become.

www.picturecorrect.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abstract Photography#The Techniques
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art

Comments / 0

Community Policy