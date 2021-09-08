CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont troopers resign amid allegations of ties to fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards

By WRGB Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERMONT (WRGB) — Three Vermont state troopers have resigned following allegations they were involved in creating fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. According to the Vermont State Police, Shawn Sommers and Raymond Witkowski submitted their resignations on Aug. 10, 2021, one day after another Vermont State Police trooper raised concerns with supervisors about their conduct. David Pfindel resigned effective Sept. 3, following additional investigation by the Department of Public Safety.

