Baseball fans are getting in their last purchases before heading back home. Attendance at this year’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was low, but there were many factors that could have played into it. The ceremony was postponed from a weekend in July to a weekday in September. It also took place around the same time school went back in session, and during a time when virus transmission rates are high. Frank Albertine is the Chief Operating Officer at Seventh Inning Stretch. He believes COVID did make a difference in the overall presentation.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO