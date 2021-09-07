CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Column: Turning over new shoelaces

hometownsource.com
 7 days ago

Instead of writing this summer, I made it my (unofficial) job to oversee the bargain bins at Target and extend awkward greetings to friends and strangers alike over unnecessary, but nonetheless enchanting items, like glitter toiletry bags and chalkboard garden signs. Mind you, I don’t garden and there is no amount of glitter than can make my early morning make-up routine more festive. The bags under my eyes are best categorized as sinkhole making a rope ladder a more appropriate tool than a swath of highlighter.

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Evening News

KRULL COLUMN: The day that turned then into now

INDIANAPOLIS—That September Tuesday morning, I drove my children to their preschool. They were young then—my daughter a toddler and my son just a few months old. We were all younger then. I didn’t have the radio on. I told jokes and played nonsense word games with my daughter as we...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Connecticut Post

3 tips to turn your deck into a modern farmhouse-inspired outdoor retreat

(BPT) - When DIY maven Allison Aars purchased a ramshackle Texas farmhouse on a leap of faith, she knew her work was cut out for her. Determined to reveal the full potential of her historic farmhouse, Aars spent several years transforming her family’s home and bringing it to its current designation, The Festive Farmhouse.
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Normalcy-Themed Spring Fashion

Fashion label TOMBOGO introduces its new collection entitled 'NATURE IS HEALING' made for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. It honors the slow transition back to normalcy after the global pandemic affected everyone last year. The designs are a perfect blend of streetwear looks and elevated design. The seasonal capsule was showcased...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoelaces#Here I Am#New Shoes#Target
TrendHunter.com

Structural Elevated Spring Runways

Willy Chavvaria showcases the latest designs for Spring/Summer 2022 on the runways of New York Fashion Week. The setting is a barbershop, evoking a familiar and inviting feeling. Right at Astor Place Hairstylists, the designs make statements with dramatic pleated trousers in an oversized cut. It is available in a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
purewow.com

The 28 Best Gifts for Coworkers to Show Off on Their Desks

With all of the time we spend toiling away at our nine to fives, it’s no surprise that some of our closest friends are also our coworkers. That means that at some point or another, an occasion is likely to arise where you’ll need to track down the perfect present for your work wife’s birthday or a fabulous find for your favorite office mate's five-year anniversary. Luckily, there are countless ways to show your appreciation with the best gifts for coworkers around. We did a deep dive of the most desk-worthy offerings on the internet in order to ensure you won’t have any trouble finding what you need, regardless of your shopping criteria.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Army
97.9 KICK FM

Deserted Illinois Hotel Has Nasty Green Pool Water Still In It

I don't think I will be swimming in this hotel pool anytime soon. Closed due to a major infestation of bed bugs (yuck), workers drinking on the job, and major repairs that needed to take place this once gorgeous hotel is nothing but a memory to those who once stayed at it. You can see from the pictures below it had a pretty nice pool area and bar where guest could sit and enjoy some relaxation. Now, it’s just filled with nasty green water that I wouldn't put a toe in.
LIFESTYLE
homecrux.com

Man Builds Camping Teardrop Trailer Complete with Full-Sized Kitchen and Living

We might have discussed tons of camping trailers that were made by a team of designers and were built in a proper manufacturing unit. Today, we will introduce you to a camping teardrop trailer made by Craig using Harbor Freight cargo trailer frame. Drawing inspiration from hundreds of camping trailers online, reading and watching about them; Craig decided to build a trailer of his own. He set out to build a lightweight camper, which could be easily pulled by a pickup truck.
CARS
Paducah Sun

'Pages Turned:' New used book store opening

It’s been a dream for Kimberly Ferguson to open a book store, and she’s about to realize that dream this Saturday with the grand opening of “Pages Turned” in Lone Oak. The new used book store, located at 3155 Lone Oak Road, offers thousands of used books, and some DVDs and CDs, for customers to choose from, as they comb through the shelves to find something. If you want an Associated Press Stylebook or a horror novel, Pages Turned has that and much more.
PADUCAH, KY
Vicksburg Post

Library Column: New Adult Fiction: Mysteries

This column was submitted by Evangeline Cessna, Local History Librarian at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. This week’s column features mysteries in the New Adult Fiction section. Camilla Trichieri continues her Tuscan Mystery series with “A Bitter Taste of Murder.” Former NYPD detective Nico Doyle has been recruited by the...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
nrcolumbus.com

Column: The New Southern Belle

I do not usually write about women unless it is a profile about a specific woman. I try to avoid the topic of women in general because women are so diverse in every way that any broad discussion often results in stereotypes that don’t adequately describe the many individual characteristics of women. Therefore, it is with some trepidation that I embark on the subject given my limited experience with women and even more limited understanding.
SOCIETY
Food Network

Turn Brisket Into Breakfast with These Brand-New Recipes

Because leftover brisket should never go to waste. Whether for Rosh Hashanah or a special occasion dinner, brisket is always a good idea. Tender and delicious, the meaty dish never fails to be the star of the show. But what do you do with the leftovers? You could reheat them in the microwave and eat the brisket as-is, but you run the risk of drying out the meat and losing that juicy flavor. So, follow our advice and transform your leftover brisket into an amazing and hearty breakfast with the recipes below.
RECIPES
INFORUM

Carrying on Bob Lind's storytelling spirit with a new column

For the first time in more than a quarter century, we’re missing something pretty special in The Forum. There is no “Neighbors” column in the paper today. As many of you know, we lost beloved “Neighbors” columnist Bob Lind on Aug. 2 following complications from a stroke. Some of you...
FARGO, ND
homedit.com

14 Home Decor Trends You Will Regret

Decorating your home can be very fun. But there will always be a few things you want to avoid. Some of these things are obvious. For example, using asbestos in your popcorn ceiling is a huge no-no, and we all know that now. But whether or not you should use...
INTERIOR DESIGN
realtor.com

Christina Haack Designs a Home Just in Time for a Wedding

Christina Haack has designed plenty of homes for young couples, but in the latest “Christina on the Coast,” the pressure is on to finish her renovation before her clients’ backyard wedding. In the episode “Reno Before Wedding,” engaged couple Karen and Gary ask for Haack’s help to renovate the kitchen...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy