Column: Turning over new shoelaces
Instead of writing this summer, I made it my (unofficial) job to oversee the bargain bins at Target and extend awkward greetings to friends and strangers alike over unnecessary, but nonetheless enchanting items, like glitter toiletry bags and chalkboard garden signs. Mind you, I don’t garden and there is no amount of glitter than can make my early morning make-up routine more festive. The bags under my eyes are best categorized as sinkhole making a rope ladder a more appropriate tool than a swath of highlighter.www.hometownsource.com
