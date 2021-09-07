CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stellar Cyber partners with SonicWall to deliver threat prevention technology across all environments

Stellar Cyber announced that it has joined the SonicWall SecureFirst Partner Program to integrate Stellar Cyber’s advanced threat detection and response with SonicWall’s prevention technology. This combination of prevention, detection and response provides a platform for enterprises that want to stop many attacks before they occur while detecting and remediating complex threats.

