Tallahassee, FL

Florida A&M freshman Junior Muratovic to start at QB against Fort Valley State in 2021 home opener

By Dominic Tibbetts
wtxl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Over on the highest of seven hills, Florida A&M football is back on the practice field as well following their one-point loss to Jackson State on Sunday. And after just a six-point performance in Miami, head coach Willie Simmons identified the immediate need to jump start this offense. Which led him to making the tough decision of starting freshman quarterback Junior Muratovic over redshirt-senior RaSean McKay.

www.wtxl.com

