Kylie Jenner Just Debuted Her New Baby Bump in This Pregnancy Announcement Video

By Erin Fitzpatrick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate, September 7: Today, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott confirmed that they are, indeed, expecting their second child. News about her pregnancy first broke last month, but Jenner wanted to make the announcement on her terms just like she did with baby Stormi's arrival. She just released a sweet new video that shows the moment they told Kris Jenner about the news and a cute baby bump reveal. Congratulations!

