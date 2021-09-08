Zyxel’s multi-gigabit unmanaged switches optimize performance of advanced network devices

Zyxel Networks is bringing multi-gigabit Ethernet connectivity to home and SOHO networks with the launch of MG-105 5-Port 2.5GbE Unmanaged Switch and MG-108 8-Port 2.5GbE Unmanaged Switch. Zyxel MG-105 and MG-108 switches enable users to easily upgrade their Ethernet networks to provide a high-speed 2.5 Gbps connection that maximizes the performance of high-bandwidth network devices such as WiFi 6 routers, network attached storage (NAS), and laptops or gaming PCs running at 2.5G speed.