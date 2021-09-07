CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

'Mu' variant of COVID-19 reported in Illinois; WHO labels it a 'variant of interest'

WAND TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WAND) - Global health officials are keeping track of the "mu" COVID-19 variant and have labeled it a "variant of interest." There have been cases of this variant, also known as B.1.621, recorded in Illinois, NBC Chicago reports. The station referenced outbreak.info, a Scripps Research project, which showed as many as 21 cases in the state between April and August. This represents less than 0.5 percent of Illinois cases.

