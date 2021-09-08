CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yonkers, NY

Yonkers woman with multiple sclerosis reunites with firemen who saved her during Ida

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMHUu_0bpK4FEd00

A special reunion took place Tuesday night between a Yonkers woman and the firefighters who helped her after Ida.

Bonnie Walsh, 69, needs to use a wheelchair or a walker due to multiple sclerosis.

However, she was confined to her apartment for several days when the storm knocked out power and made the building’s elevator unusable.

When the Yonkers Fire Department heard her situation, they sent over six crew members to carry her down 10 flights of stairs.

“We treated her like the queen that she is…so we made sure we put her in a chariot and carried her down the stairs accordingly,” says. Lt. Nelson Cervera.

Walsh says the rescue was “unbelievable” and took the time to thank the men at the reunion.

Walsh’s connection with the crew was even more special because her grandfather was a Yonkers fire captain who died in the line of duty.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yonkers, NY
Health
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Firemen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News 12

News 12

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy