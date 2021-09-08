Yonkers woman with multiple sclerosis reunites with firemen who saved her during Ida

A special reunion took place Tuesday night between a Yonkers woman and the firefighters who helped her after Ida.

Bonnie Walsh, 69, needs to use a wheelchair or a walker due to multiple sclerosis.

However, she was confined to her apartment for several days when the storm knocked out power and made the building’s elevator unusable.

When the Yonkers Fire Department heard her situation, they sent over six crew members to carry her down 10 flights of stairs.

“We treated her like the queen that she is…so we made sure we put her in a chariot and carried her down the stairs accordingly,” says. Lt. Nelson Cervera.

Walsh says the rescue was “unbelievable” and took the time to thank the men at the reunion.

Walsh’s connection with the crew was even more special because her grandfather was a Yonkers fire captain who died in the line of duty.