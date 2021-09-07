Labor Day Classic 2021: PHOTO GALLERY

Shedeur Sanders showed why he was a four-star quarterback on Saturday as he led Jackson State to a big win with a big crowd.
For the second game in a row, Bowie State got off to a slow start. But this time it picked itself up and evened its record at 1-1.
Virginia State played much better than in its opener, but in the end, it still came up on with another loss.
NC A&T is at Duke Friday, one of 11 HBCU FCS vs. FBS games in Week 2. Two SIAC vs. SWAC challenges and two CIAA games involve ranked teams. See the list.
After a pair of interceptions by its young quarterback, FAMU responded and came away with a solid win over Fort Valley State.
North Carolina A&T gave Duke all it could handle in the first half before the ACC squad pulled away at home in Durham.
South Carolina State marched into Death Valley to take on No. 6 Clemson on Saturday. The Bulldog defense made big plays despite the loss.
For the second week in a row, a CIAA football program has lost a game to COVID-19 related issues. This time it appears the CIAA school is the one with the issue.
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders stirred the pot again proposing an HBCU mega-conference "like the SEC" on the same week that the man some say is responsible for today's SEC, Sam Cunningham passed.
Veteran all-pro Terron Armstead out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff leads 22 HBCU players on opening day rosters as the NFL kicks off its 102nd season Thursday in Tampa Bay.
More people tuned in to see Jackson State and Deion Sanders beat Florida A&M than several Power Five matchups in Week One.
Tough debut for new Tennessee State head coach Eddie George as his team commits 150 yards in penalties in losing to Grambling in Canton, Ohio.
The MEAC did not like the suggestion by Deion Sanders that it fold up and join the SWAC. But Tyrone Wheatley sees some merit in it.
Like most college football programs, HBCU football programs play higher-level opponents to help fund their programs.
