Labor Day Classic 2021: PHOTO GALLERY

By Dominique Monday
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

Over 18,000 fans witnessed the 36th Annual Labor Day Classic in Houston, Texas.

Fans, alumni, and HBCU football supporters saw Prairie View defeat Texas Southern 40-17.

Panthers Head Coach Eric Dooley, remains undefeated in the annual conference classic . The Prairie View offense was led by transfer quarterback Jawon Pass who threw for 3 touchdowns and 325 yards.

Check out photos from the Labor Day Classic game and halftime performances from Texas Southern “Ocean of Soul” and Prairie View A&M “Marching Storm.”

L to R: #6 Tre’Shaud Smith, #1 Jawon Pass, #1 Jason Dumas, #70 Danny Garza – Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
Head Coach Eric Dooley & Former Prairie View Running Back Dawonya Tucker – Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
“Cool under Pressure” is #1 Jawon Pass looking downfield – Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
Texas Southern Quarterback Jalen Brown hands off to Ladarius Owens – Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
Prairie View running back Lyndemian Brooks tries to escape outstretched arms of TSU #26 Malachai Mitchell – Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
Texas Southern Running back #23 Jacorey Howard – Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
Prairie View “Marching Storm” Drum Major – Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
Members of Prairie View “Black Foxes” dance team – Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
Members of “Black Foxes” take flight during their routine – Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
Member of Prairie View “Marching Storm” – Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
Member of “Ocean of Soul” Marching band at Texas Southern University – Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
Members of Motion of The Ocean Dance team of Texas Southern University – Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
Cheer team for Prairie View A&M University – Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
Prairie View A&M Celebrates a 2nd Half Touchdown – Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday
Prairie View Head Coach Eric Dooley embraces Texas Southern Head Coach Clarence Mckinney – Photo Dominique Monday / HBCU Gameday

The post Labor Day Classic 2021: PHOTO GALLERY appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

