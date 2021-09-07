NWS: Decreasing severe weather risk
The National Weather Service now says the widespread severe weather risk has diminished for our area. However, storms ongoing in southern Michigan and western Indiana. Fort Wayne, Indiana (September 7, 2021 at 7:30 pm) – The widespread severe weather risk has diminished. Our team continues to monitor storms over southern Michigan (heavy rain, gusty wind) as well as a cluster of storms over eastern Illinois (which may move southeast away from our area).aroundfortwayne.com
Comments / 0