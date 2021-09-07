K-Pop Groups with the STRANGEST Acronyms
H.O.T - High Five of Teenagers. High Five of Teenagers? What does that even mean? Are they supposed to high-five each other? SM explained that it means "the success and the win of teenagers," but does the name actually mean that? No idea, but it was assumed that it meant the takeover of the teenagers. They did live up to its name -- teens and adults alike loved H.O.T back in the 1990s, and these five men can be considered the pioneers of idol culture in K-pop. High five to them!www.allkpop.com
